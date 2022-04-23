Today’s Papers: A special Copa del Rey final and a record for Barca Femeni

A round-up of the major headlines from Spain’s biggest sports papers, with attention firmly focused on this evening’s Copa del Rey final.

'A special final' Betis dream of winning their third Copa del Rey at hone.

Valencia won two cup titles and a league in Sevilla.

Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg: Recital and record. 91,648 fans attend a victory that brings a final in Turin closer.

(Tennis) Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas and will be top 10: Carreno also a semi-finalist at the Godo, Badosa number 2 in the world.

Casemiro, a serious doubt against City.

Euroleague: Madrid dominates Maccabi 2-0.

F1 GP Emilia Romagna: Sainz fails in the pole of Verstappen.

'Do you write champion with a B or a V?' Clash of styles in the final.

Betis look for their third title and Valencia their ninth.

Both want a trophy that will take them to Europe.

UEFA Youth League: Torres' team say goodbye to the dream of the Youth League.

