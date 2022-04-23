Today’s Papers: A special Copa del Rey final and a record for Barca Femeni

A round-up of the major headlines from Spain’s biggest sports papers, with attention firmly focused on this evening’s Copa del Rey final.
'A special final'
- Betis dream of winning their third Copa del Rey at hone.
- Valencia won two cup titles and a league in Sevilla.
- Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg: Recital and record. 91,648 fans attend a victory that brings a final in Turin closer.
- (Tennis) Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas and will be top 10: Carreno also a semi-finalist at the Godo, Badosa number 2 in the world.
- Casemiro, a serious doubt against City.
- Euroleague: Madrid dominates Maccabi 2-0.
- F1 GP Emilia Romagna: Sainz fails in the pole of Verstappen.
'Do you write champion with a B or a V?'
- Clash of styles in the final.
- Betis look for their third title and Valencia their ninth.
- Both want a trophy that will take them to Europe.
- Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg: Historic Manita that brings Barca closer to the final. 91,648 spectators! New capacity record.
- UEFA Youth League: Torres' team say goodbye to the dream of the Youth League.
- Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas and is Top 10. Carreno accompanies him in the semi-final. WTA: Badosa is number 2.
'Record Manita'
- Barca put one foot in the final of the Champions League after pummelling Wolfsburg with goals from Alexia (2), Aitana, Hansen and Jenni.
- Camp Nou experiences another party and registers another historic attendance record in a women's football match: 91,648.
- Manchester United want de Jong: Ten Hag, the new manager, has asked for his signing so that he can be the leader of the new project.
- Copa del Rey: The cup looks for a new champion.
- Mbappe, an auction signing. Yesterday in Doha, tomorrow in Madrid.
- Alcaraz is already in the 'semis': he beat Munar and Tsitsipas in a few hours.