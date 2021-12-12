Today’s Papers: A legend of Spanish tennis passes away as the Madrid Derby draws near

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
The smile of Spanish sport goes out
- Manolo Santana passes away
- Goodbye to one of our pioneers
- Let's see who can stop Vinicius
- He'll measure his explosion against a growing Atletico
- Benzema ready to start
- Simeone has to decide between Cunha and Lemar
- Luuk de Jong could start for Barcelona at Osasuna
Legend
- Manolo Santana passes away
- The pioneer of Spanish tennis won four Grand Slams
- He became world number one
- He passes away at the age of 83
- Catch or escape in the Madrid Derby
- Atletico are playing to catch Madrid
- Madrid want to extend their lead
- Benzema is ready to return
- Suarez will start on the bench
Goodbye, legend
- A pioneer of Spanish tennis leaves us
- Manuel Santana passes away
- Operation Chelsea
- Pulisic interests Barcelona in January
- Azpilicueta and Rudiger interest them in July
- Barcelona go to Pamplona to face Osasuna
- Barcelona Femeni play Real Madrid
- The Madrid Derby promises to be transcendental