Today’s Papers: A legend of Spanish tennis passes away as the Madrid Derby draws near

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The smile of Spanish sport goes out
  • Manolo Santana passes away
  • Goodbye to one of our pioneers
  • Let's see who can stop Vinicius
  • He'll measure his explosion against a growing Atletico
  • Benzema ready to start
  • Simeone has to decide between Cunha and Lemar
  • Luuk de Jong could start for Barcelona at Osasuna
Legend
  • Manolo Santana passes away
  • The pioneer of Spanish tennis won four Grand Slams
  • He became world number one
  • He passes away at the age of 83
  • Catch or escape in the Madrid Derby
  • Atletico are playing to catch Madrid
  • Madrid want to extend their lead
  • Benzema is ready to return
  • Suarez will start on the bench
Goodbye, legend
  • A pioneer of Spanish tennis leaves us
  • Manuel Santana passes away
  • Operation Chelsea
  • Pulisic interests Barcelona in January
  • Azpilicueta and Rudiger interest them in July
  • Barcelona go to Pamplona to face Osasuna
  • Barcelona Femeni play Real Madrid
  • The Madrid Derby promises to be transcendental
