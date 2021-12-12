Today’s Papers: A legend of Spanish tennis passes away as the Madrid Derby draws near

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The smile of Spanish sport goes out Manolo Santana passes away

Goodbye to one of our pioneers

Let's see who can stop Vinicius

He'll measure his explosion against a growing Atletico

Benzema ready to start

Simeone has to decide between Cunha and Lemar

Luuk de Jong could start for Barcelona at Osasuna

Legend Manolo Santana passes away

The pioneer of Spanish tennis won four Grand Slams

He became world number one

He passes away at the age of 83

Catch or escape in the Madrid Derby

Atletico are playing to catch Madrid

Madrid want to extend their lead

Benzema is ready to return

Suarez will start on the bench