Today’s Papers: 100 reasons to renew Ramos, Operation Neymar and Pochettino lined up at the Bernabeu

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
100 reasons to renew Ramos' contract
- Tusquets admits economic pain at Barcelona
- "We should have sold Messi, it was desirable"
- Italy, the next rivals in the Nations League
- To be played October 6th at San Siro
Neymar's wink
- The Brazilian crack announces he wants to play with Messi
- The footballer says after his Champions League match that what he wants most is to play with Messi, and they have to do it next year
- The dramatic financial situation at Barcelona means it's more likely that Messi goes to Paris than Neymar returns to Barcelona
- Madrid contact Pochettino
- The Argentine coach is in the best position to take over from Zidane if he goes
- Messi, two goals from Pele
- Tomorrow against Cadiz he could level Pele's record of 643 goals with a brace
- Italy will be Spain's next rival
Operation Neymar
- "I want to play with Messi again, next year we have to do it"
- The Brazilian will continue with PSG if they sign his friend Lionel Messi
- If Messi doesn't go to Paris, the return of Neymar to Barcelona will depend on the bartering skills of the new president
- Longing of Ramos and Valverde
- Italy, Spain's rival in the semis
- Villarreal qualify but La Real have to wait