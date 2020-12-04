Today’s Papers: 100 reasons to renew Ramos, Operation Neymar and Pochettino lined up at the Bernabeu

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

100 reasons to renew Ramos' contract Tusquets admits economic pain at Barcelona

"We should have sold Messi, it was desirable"

Italy, the next rivals in the Nations League

To be played October 6th at San Siro

Neymar's wink The Brazilian crack announces he wants to play with Messi

The footballer says after his Champions League match that what he wants most is to play with Messi, and they have to do it next year

The dramatic financial situation at Barcelona means it's more likely that Messi goes to Paris than Neymar returns to Barcelona

Madrid contact Pochettino

The Argentine coach is in the best position to take over from Zidane if he goes

Messi, two goals from Pele

Tomorrow against Cadiz he could level Pele's record of 643 goals with a brace

Italy will be Spain's next rival