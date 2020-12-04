Today’s Papers: 100 reasons to renew Ramos, Operation Neymar and Pochettino lined up at the Bernabeu

100 reasons to renew Ramos' contract
  • Tusquets admits economic pain at Barcelona
  • "We should have sold Messi, it was desirable"
  • Italy, the next rivals in the Nations League
  • To be played October 6th at San Siro
Neymar's wink
  • The Brazilian crack announces he wants to play with Messi
  • The footballer says after his Champions League match that what he wants most is to play with Messi, and they have to do it next year
  • The dramatic financial situation at Barcelona means it's more likely that Messi goes to Paris than Neymar returns to Barcelona
  • Madrid contact Pochettino
  • The Argentine coach is in the best position to take over from Zidane if he goes
  • Messi, two goals from Pele
  • Tomorrow against Cadiz he could level Pele's record of 643 goals with a brace
  • Italy will be Spain's next rival
Operation Neymar
  • "I want to play with Messi again, next year we have to do it"
  • The Brazilian will continue with PSG if they sign his friend Lionel Messi
  • If Messi doesn't go to Paris, the return of Neymar to Barcelona will depend on the bartering skills of the new president
  • Longing of Ramos and Valverde
  • Italy, Spain's rival in the semis
  • Villarreal qualify but La Real have to wait
