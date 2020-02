Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Collapsed Eight fatal minutes see City secure win and leave Madrid needing a miracle in Manchester, Vinicius: They always whistle us

Manchester demands a performance Madrid lose control of the game over 10 minutes and need a comeback in Manchester, Ramos, sent off, will miss the return, Coronavirus sparks mass postponements, Getafe defend 2-0 lead in Amsterdam, Pique looks set to play in El Clasico