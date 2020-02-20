Thursday 20 February

Modric holds the key To stay for another year of contract, but he will decide his future in June - decisive for Madrid as it dictates Odegaard decision The government moves against Iker San Siro review Bartomeu in his most difficult moments Braithwaite already a Barca player
Uphill renovation Ramos contract ends in 2021 and no new talks, the captain wants two years more and the club just one "It seems strange" - Messi on the Barca digital reports amid Bartomeu furore Braithwaite to be a Barcelona player today Valencia were destroyed in San Siro Liverpool, their players and the press attack Atleti Ajax visit the 'small Mourinho'
"It does not occur to me to leave Barcelona" Messi confirms he will stay at the club if they want him, thinks its possible to win Champions League, Talks about the controversy of Abidal, the social media stories, arrival of Setien and much more Braithwaite to sign today for 18m
Posted by