Thibaut Courtois has gloves of gold as Barcelona eye Ferran Torres

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Madrid escape'
  • Benzema's goal puts Madrid seven points clear.
  • Reverter: "Barca will sign in January".
  • Atletico Madrid negotiate contracts beyond 2023.
  • Ocampos seals it in extra time in Cordoba.
'Ferran up, Dembélé down'
  • Barcelona say there is money to sign and the Frenchman and his agent have doubts.
  • The leaders win through the goal of Benzema.
  • Sergi Roberto out for four months.
  • Espai Barca will generate 200million more per year
'Gloves of gold'
  • A huge game for Courtois and a goal from Benzema gives Real Madrid the win against anexcellent Athletic Club.
  • Real Madrid are seven points clear and Athletic Club are three behind Barca.
  • Barca to spend a year away from Camp Nou due to renovations between 2023/24.
  • No scares for the six Primera teams in Copa del Rey.
