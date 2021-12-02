Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Madrid escape'
- Benzema's goal puts Madrid seven points clear.
- Reverter: "Barca will sign in January".
- Atletico Madrid negotiate contracts beyond 2023.
- Ocampos seals it in extra time in Cordoba.
'Ferran up, Dembélé down'
- Barcelona say there is money to sign and the Frenchman and his agent have doubts.
- The leaders win through the goal of Benzema.
- Sergi Roberto out for four months.
- Espai Barca will generate 200million more per year
'Gloves of gold'
- A huge game for Courtois and a goal from Benzema gives Real Madrid the win against anexcellent Athletic Club.
- Real Madrid are seven points clear and Athletic Club are three behind Barca.
- Barca to spend a year away from Camp Nou due to renovations between 2023/24.
- No scares for the six Primera teams in Copa del Rey.