Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

COVID 19: Applause for the Children - 'Tomorrow they will be the sport stars, today they are the heroes', children from across Spain display drawings of their heroes amid the ongoing Covid 19 outbreak.

WHITE GOLD: Real Madrid are committed to the signing of players in their early twenties, rather than Galaticos. With their young stars Odegaard, Kubo, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Valverde valued at over €355M.