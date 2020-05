Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

REAL MADRID: Havertz will have to wait - Real Madrid had been in advanced negotiations with the Bayer Leverkusen, but the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic means a summer move is very unlikely.

REAL MADRID: Camavinga chooses Madrid - The French U21 international wants a move to Real Madrid over any other interested European clubs, including Juventus and PSG.