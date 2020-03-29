Sunday 29 March 2020

Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.
REAL MADRID: Camavinga is the Favourite - Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new midfielder, with all the signs pointing to the talented Rennes man.
LA LIGA: Galacticos Down - Economists believe the age of the Galatico signings are over, due to Covid 19, with wages also falling. REAL MADRID: Zinedine Zidane is interested in French trio Eduardo Camavinga, Dayot Upamecano and Rayan Cherki. BARCELONA: Quique Setienis set for a quiet summer, as the delayed Euros mean Ronald Koeman will not be linked with the club.
LA LIGA: Save La Liga....before the Champions League. Financially it is easier to complete domestic campaigns before European ones, as well as being easier to manage from a safety viewpoint. LA LIGA: UEFA plans three potential scenarios, including a league return in mid May, early June or late June, with Champions League back in September.