Sunday 29 March 2020

Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

REAL MADRID: Camavinga is the Favourite - Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new midfielder, with all the signs pointing to the talented Rennes man.

LA LIGA: Galacticos Down - Economists believe the age of the Galatico signings are over, due to Covid 19, with wages also falling. REAL MADRID: Zinedine Zidane is interested in French trio Eduardo Camavinga, Dayot Upamecano and Rayan Cherki. BARCELONA: Quique Setienis set for a quiet summer, as the delayed Euros mean Ronald Koeman will not be linked with the club.