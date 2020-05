Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

LA LIGA: La Liga Returns - The Spanish Government authorises the return of the top two tiers of football in Spain, with the Seville derby set to be the first game on June 12.

