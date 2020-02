By feargal

Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

REAL MADRID: STOP - Real Madrid lose the leadership of La Liga, with 1-0 defeat at Levante, as Barcelona won 5-0 against Eibar.

REAL MADRID: How Painful - Real Madrid fail to score and go on to lose 1-0 at Levante, as Barcelona move ahead of them at the top of the table. REAL MADRID: Eden Hazard is an injury doubt Real Madrid's games against Manchester City and Barcelona, after going off against Levante.