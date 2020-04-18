Sunday 19 April 2020

Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

REAL MADRID: Twenty Years Since Redondo's Back Heel - An interview with the former Real Madrid midfielder on the anniversary of their famous 3-2 win away at Manchester United. COPA DEL REY: The Final is lived on the balconies - Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad fans show their support with balcony flags on what should have been their Copa final meeting.

REAL MADRID: Redondo Interview - Twenty Years in Nothing - 'Much time has passed, but my relationship with Real Madrid is eternal', 'Zidane has already shown what a good coach he is', 'Ramos should retire at Real Madrid'. BARCELONA: Back In The Past - Joan Laporta wants to stand for election at the club, and Sandro Rossell claims he would not have gone to jail if had not been club president.