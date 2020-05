Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BUNDESLIGA RETURN: Heroes of Silence - Real Madrid target Erling Haaland scores as Borussia Dortmund beat Schalke 04 in a historic return to Bundesliga action.

BUNDESLIGA RETURN: There is no vaccine against Haaland - The Real Madrid transfer target scores one and plays a role in Borusssia Dortmund's other three goals, as they breeze past Schalke 04 with a 4-0 returning win.