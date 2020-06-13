Sunday 14 June 2020

Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English!

REAL MADRID: Real Madrid return with their Great Transfer - Eden Hazard returns for Zinedine Zidane's side as they look to close the gap at the top to Barcelona against Eibar this weekend.

REAL MADRID: Zidane's Poker Flush - The French boss will have all of his five superstar attackers available for their weekend clash against Eibar, with Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Vincius Junior all back fit.