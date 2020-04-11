Sunday 12 April 2020

Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

REAL SOCIEDAD: La Real want to restart training on Tuesday - The club will offer players to join in individual and pairs training at their Zubieta training complex.

REAL MADRID: Takefusa Kubo - I will have a place in Madrid - 'It is impossible to play badly at Barcelona', I was impressed with Florentino, and they treat you as family' and 'Messi is a master with the ball'. BARCELONA: 'BARCAGATE' - Invoices cut and over the market prices paid.