Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

LA LIGA: Intensive Care - La Liga sides return to training, with large scale health inspections of training facilities - including footballs being disinfected!

LA LIGA: Cuts In Sight - Playing behind closed doors is still to impact sponsorship of La Liga clubs, Real Madrid plan to reduce wages play 30% and Barcelona plan to raise €230m and also cut wages by 30%.