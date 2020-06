By Feargal Brennan

Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: 'Hazard is ready to shine' - The Belgian international is back in full training for Real Madrid ahead of their La Liga return next weekend against Eibar.

BARCELONA: RENOVATION ON THE WAY - Josep Bartomeu and Lionel Messi's father are planning on meeting next week to move forward and reach an agreement on his new contract.