By Feargal Brennan

Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

LA LIGA: The 'new' football is coming - The CSD sets out the protocols for the return of football in Spain, with players allowed to return to their clubs this week.

LA LIGA: COMEBACK - Athletes take to the streets following an easing of coronavirus measures, with La Liga clubs given the green light to restart training.