A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'They're having fun' Madrid score to the rhythm of Benzema and Vinicius.

The pair of La Liga hit with authority against Valencia.

A controversial penalty on Casemiro opened the scoring.

White dominance with good play.

Barcelona jam and Xavi is unhappy.

Cholo doesn't want any more setbacks.

'Wide open' Vinicius stands out for Madrid.

A double for the Brazilian and Benzema.

Valencia complain about the penalty that opened the scoring. 'The robberies of Madrid are starting to get repetitive.'

Bordalas: It conditioned the game but there are no excuses.

Injuries and AFCON debilitate Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.