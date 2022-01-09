A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'They're having fun'
- Madrid score to the rhythm of Benzema and Vinicius.
- The pair of La Liga hit with authority against Valencia.
- A controversial penalty on Casemiro opened the scoring.
- White dominance with good play.
- Barcelona jam and Xavi is unhappy.
- Cholo doesn't want any more setbacks.
'Wide open'
- Vinicius stands out for Madrid.
- A double for the Brazilian and Benzema.
- Valencia complain about the penalty that opened the scoring. 'The robberies of Madrid are starting to get repetitive.'
- Bordalas: It conditioned the game but there are no excuses.
- Injuries and AFCON debilitate Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.