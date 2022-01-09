Spanish papers: Vinicius stars in Real Madrid win as Xavi left unhappy

A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'They're having fun'
  • Madrid score to the rhythm of Benzema and Vinicius.
  • The pair of La Liga hit with authority against Valencia.
  • A controversial penalty on Casemiro opened the scoring.
  • White dominance with good play.
  • Barcelona jam and Xavi is unhappy.
  • Cholo doesn't want any more setbacks.
'Wide open'
  • Vinicius stands out for Madrid.
  • A double for the Brazilian and Benzema.
  • Valencia complain about the penalty that opened the scoring. 'The robberies of Madrid are starting to get repetitive.'
  • Bordalas: It conditioned the game but there are no excuses.
  • Injuries and AFCON debilitate Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.
'Bad final'
  • Barca concede a late equaliser after being left with 10 following the red card for Gavi.
  • Luuk de Jong made it 1-0, but Puertas equalised after a corner escalated.
  • Braces from Benzema and Vinicius extend Madrid's lead.
