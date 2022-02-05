Here are your Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Football cannot lose more time'
- There is just 54.61 minutes of play across football's biggest league.
- An average of 101 interruptions per game.
- Benzema fit to face Granada.
- Camp Nou could have 100% capacity.
'Galacticos in limbo'
- Ancelotti converts Hazard, Jovic and Bale into invisibles worth 261million.
- Each one has only scored one goal.
- Their salaries are worth 70million and 20% of the club's salary spend.
- Xavi tells Laporta he wants to use Dembélé until the end of the season.