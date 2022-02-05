Spanish papers: Real Madrid’s Galacticos continue struggles as football’s biggest problem highlighted

Here are your Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Football cannot lose more time'
  • There is just 54.61 minutes of play across football's biggest league.
  • An average of 101 interruptions per game.
  • Benzema fit to face Granada.
  • Camp Nou could have 100% capacity.
'Galacticos in limbo'
  • Ancelotti converts Hazard, Jovic and Bale into invisibles worth 261million.
  • Each one has only scored one goal.
  • Their salaries are worth 70million and 20% of the club's salary spend.
  • Xavi tells Laporta he wants to use Dembélé until the end of the season.
'Gunpowder'
  • Xavi will count on his four new signings in a special attack.
  • Xavi decides he will use Dembélé as Luis Suarez returns to Camp Nou.
