Here are your Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Football cannot lose more time' There is just 54.61 minutes of play across football's biggest league.

An average of 101 interruptions per game.

Benzema fit to face Granada.

Camp Nou could have 100% capacity.

'Galacticos in limbo' Ancelotti converts Hazard, Jovic and Bale into invisibles worth 261million.

Each one has only scored one goal.

Their salaries are worth 70million and 20% of the club's salary spend.

Xavi tells Laporta he wants to use Dembélé until the end of the season.