Spanish papers: Modric leads Real Madrid to glory as Marcelo equals record

Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'SuperMadrid'
  • Champions of the Super Cup after a win over Athletic Club.
  • Modric the MVP, scoring a brilliant goal.
  • Marcelo equals Gento's record of 23 titles.
  • Courtouis stopped a penalty.
  • Benzema scores again.
  • Barcelona to take drastic measures of Dembélé
  • Sergio Canales decides the derby to forget.
 
'Champions again'
  • Real Madrid win the Super Cup, their first trophy since the 2020 La Liga.
  • Modric scores and wins MVP.
  • Betis progress, the rough continues.
  • Canales scores after the game is continued.
  • Pellegrini: The case deserves to be investigated.
'Iron Pedri'
  • Pedri has worked during his injury and has gained four KG in muscle mass.
  • Dembélé has 48 hours before Barca search for an exit.
  • Betis win the derby and Lopetegui explodes.
  • Modric, Benzema and Courtois decide the Super Cup.
Posted by