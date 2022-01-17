Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Champions of the Super Cup after a win over Athletic Club.

Modric the MVP, scoring a brilliant goal.

Marcelo equals Gento's record of 23 titles.

Courtouis stopped a penalty.

Benzema scores again.

Barcelona to take drastic measures of Dembélé

Sergio Canales decides the derby to forget. 'SuperMadrid'

'Champions again' Real Madrid win the Super Cup, their first trophy since the 2020 La Liga.

Modric scores and wins MVP.

Betis progress, the rough continues.

Canales scores after the game is continued.

Pellegrini: The case deserves to be investigated.