Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'SuperMadrid'
- Champions of the Super Cup after a win over Athletic Club.
- Modric the MVP, scoring a brilliant goal.
- Marcelo equals Gento's record of 23 titles.
- Courtouis stopped a penalty.
- Benzema scores again.
- Barcelona to take drastic measures of Dembélé
- Sergio Canales decides the derby to forget.
'Champions again'
- Real Madrid win the Super Cup, their first trophy since the 2020 La Liga.
- Modric scores and wins MVP.
- Betis progress, the rough continues.
- Canales scores after the game is continued.
- Pellegrini: The case deserves to be investigated.