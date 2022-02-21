Here are today’s Spanish football papers from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Sport, and all in English.

'Madrid escape...and Barca turn the corner. Sevilla now six points behind Real Madrid after ending the game with 10 men against Espanyol. They will play the derby without Ocampos or Koundé.

Aubameyang helps Barcelona to their most overwhelming win of the season.

Betis don't stop growing in La Liga (beating Mallorca).

Historic goal-fest in the Basque derby (Athletic beat La Real).

Great! Exhibition. A very punchy Barcelona continue in the Champions League spots after an overwhelming win.

Aubameyang festival with three goals, and also a goal from Pedri.