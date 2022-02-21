Here are today’s Spanish football papers from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Sport, and all in English.
'Madrid escape...and Barca turn the corner.
- Sevilla now six points behind Real Madrid after ending the game with 10 men against Espanyol. They will play the derby without Ocampos or Koundé.
- Aubameyang helps Barcelona to their most overwhelming win of the season.
- Betis don't stop growing in La Liga (beating Mallorca).
- Historic goal-fest in the Basque derby (Athletic beat La Real).
Great! Exhibition.
- A very punchy Barcelona continue in the Champions League spots after an overwhelming win.
- Aubameyang festival with three goals, and also a goal from Pedri.