Spanish papers: Barcelona put on exhibition against Napoli as football sends a message to Russia

Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo in English.

'Putin, leave the world in peace'
  • Sport is against the war.
  • A Maradona-like Barcelona puts on an exhibition in Naples.
  • Sevilla suffer in Croatia to progress to the last 16.
  • Pellegrini's Betis don't lower for anyone.
  • Real Sociedad struggle against a much stronger RB Leipzig.
'War to the war'
  • Sport launches a counter attack against Russia's attack on Ukraine.
  • UEFA meets to remove the Champions League from St Petersburg.
  • Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden refuse to play in Russia.
  • Schalke and Manchester United end sponsorship deals with Russian companies.
  • Reborn: Barcelona put on an exhibition in Naples and reach the Round of 16. Betis and Sevilla progress suffering.
'Bravissimo'
  • Jordi Alba on a counterattack, Frenkie with a delicate strike, Pique and Aubameyang join the goal fest.
  • The best Barcelona of the season reach the Round of 16 with a collective display.
  • The draw takes place today at 12pm Spanish time.
  • Blaugrana and Napoli united in a message against war.
Posted by