Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo in English.

'Putin, leave the world in peace' Sport is against the war.

A Maradona-like Barcelona puts on an exhibition in Naples.

Sevilla suffer in Croatia to progress to the last 16.

Pellegrini's Betis don't lower for anyone.

Real Sociedad struggle against a much stronger RB Leipzig.

'War to the war' Sport launches a counter attack against Russia's attack on Ukraine.

UEFA meets to remove the Champions League from St Petersburg.

Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden refuse to play in Russia.

Schalke and Manchester United end sponsorship deals with Russian companies.

Reborn: Barcelona put on an exhibition in Naples and reach the Round of 16. Betis and Sevilla progress suffering.