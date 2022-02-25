Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo in English.
'Putin, leave the world in peace'
- Sport is against the war.
- A Maradona-like Barcelona puts on an exhibition in Naples.
- Sevilla suffer in Croatia to progress to the last 16.
- Pellegrini's Betis don't lower for anyone.
- Real Sociedad struggle against a much stronger RB Leipzig.
'War to the war'
- Sport launches a counter attack against Russia's attack on Ukraine.
- UEFA meets to remove the Champions League from St Petersburg.
- Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden refuse to play in Russia.
- Schalke and Manchester United end sponsorship deals with Russian companies.
- Reborn: Barcelona put on an exhibition in Naples and reach the Round of 16. Betis and Sevilla progress suffering.
'Bravissimo'
- Jordi Alba on a counterattack, Frenkie with a delicate strike, Pique and Aubameyang join the goal fest.
- The best Barcelona of the season reach the Round of 16 with a collective display.
- The draw takes place today at 12pm Spanish time.
- Blaugrana and Napoli united in a message against war.