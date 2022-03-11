A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.

'The push that Mbappe missed' Mbappe: The Champions League was a great goal and we failed.

Sevilla go with absences and take an advantage against West Ham.

Barca leave work to do in Istanbul.

Oyarzabal: The last three years have been very good.

'He is already eternal' Benzema surpasses Di Stefano in the all-time top scorer list with 309 goals.

He also goes ahead of Raul with 67 Champions League goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains top of both lists.

Barca complicate their future with goalless draw.

Munir gives an advantage to Sevilla.

United Kingdom sanction Roman Abramovich and seize Chelsea.