Spanish papers: Barcelona come up short as Karim Benzema continues making history

A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.

'The push that Mbappe missed'
  • Mbappe: The Champions League was a great goal and we failed.
  • Sevilla go with absences and take an advantage against West Ham.
  • Barca leave work to do in Istanbul.
  • Oyarzabal: The last three years have been very good.
'He is already eternal'
  • Benzema surpasses Di Stefano in the all-time top scorer list with 309 goals.
  • He also goes ahead of Raul with 67 Champions League goals.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo remains top of both lists.
  • Barca complicate their future with goalless draw.
  • Munir gives an advantage to Sevilla.
  • United Kingdom sanction Roman Abramovich and seize Chelsea.
'Final in Istanbul'
  • Barca are unable to score and must win in Istanbul to progress to the quarter-finals.
  • Inaki Pena, on loan from Barcelona, put in a fine performance.
  • Munir gives Sevilla an advantage.
  • Chelsea seized.
  • PSG's defeat to Real Madrid, Al Khelaifi's model crumbles.
