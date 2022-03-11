A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.
'The push that Mbappe missed'
- Mbappe: The Champions League was a great goal and we failed.
- Sevilla go with absences and take an advantage against West Ham.
- Barca leave work to do in Istanbul.
- Oyarzabal: The last three years have been very good.
'He is already eternal'
- Benzema surpasses Di Stefano in the all-time top scorer list with 309 goals.
- He also goes ahead of Raul with 67 Champions League goals.
- Cristiano Ronaldo remains top of both lists.
- Barca complicate their future with goalless draw.
- Munir gives an advantage to Sevilla.
- United Kingdom sanction Roman Abramovich and seize Chelsea.