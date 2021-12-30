Spanish papers: Barcelona and Real Madrid hit by fresh positives as stadium capacities limited

A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Economically, it's fundamental the club is in the Champions League,' says Atleti chief Enrique Cerezo.
  • Covid doesn't excuse anyone.
  • It's raining positives and the health chiefs have reduced La Liga capacities to 75%.
Covid alert
  • 193 positive tests across Primer and Segunda.
  • Xavi loses seven players through coronavirus for the Mallorca game. Only 10 first team players are fit.
  • Courtois, Camavinga, Valverde and Vinicius are positive at Real Madrid. They will miss Getafe and Alcoyano.
  • Attendance have been reduced to 75% from this Saturday.
  • Benzema has scored 45 goals in a magic year.
  • The renovation of Dembélé is complicated.
