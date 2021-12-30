A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Economically, it's fundamental the club is in the Champions League,' says Atleti chief Enrique Cerezo. Covid doesn't excuse anyone.

It's raining positives and the health chiefs have reduced La Liga capacities to 75%.

Covid alert 193 positive tests across Primer and Segunda.

Xavi loses seven players through coronavirus for the Mallorca game. Only 10 first team players are fit.

Courtois, Camavinga, Valverde and Vinicius are positive at Real Madrid. They will miss Getafe and Alcoyano.

Attendance have been reduced to 75% from this Saturday.

Benzema has scored 45 goals in a magic year.