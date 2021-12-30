A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Economically, it's fundamental the club is in the Champions League,' says Atleti chief Enrique Cerezo.
- Covid doesn't excuse anyone.
- It's raining positives and the health chiefs have reduced La Liga capacities to 75%.
Covid alert
- 193 positive tests across Primer and Segunda.
- Xavi loses seven players through coronavirus for the Mallorca game. Only 10 first team players are fit.
- Courtois, Camavinga, Valverde and Vinicius are positive at Real Madrid. They will miss Getafe and Alcoyano.
- Attendance have been reduced to 75% from this Saturday.
- Benzema has scored 45 goals in a magic year.