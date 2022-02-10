Here are the Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Wanted enemies' PSG-Real Madrid: Joined through numerous links.

Both teams share things. The disease of Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and his return to the Bernabeu, Keylor and Di Maria make history, Messi and Neymar lash Real Madrid.

Atletico sporting chief Berta eyes Matty Cash.

Betis take a big step towards the final.

A new cup challenge for San Mames.

'Gala in Paris' Ancelotti could play his best XI against PSG on Tuesday.

Benzema and Mendy to recover on time for the game.

Dani Alves banned for two games.

Carvalho puts the cherry on top in Betis' win over Rayo.