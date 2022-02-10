Here are the Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Wanted enemies'
- PSG-Real Madrid: Joined through numerous links.
- Both teams share things. The disease of Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and his return to the Bernabeu, Keylor and Di Maria make history, Messi and Neymar lash Real Madrid.
- Atletico sporting chief Berta eyes Matty Cash.
- Betis take a big step towards the final.
- A new cup challenge for San Mames.
'Gala in Paris'
- Ancelotti could play his best XI against PSG on Tuesday.
- Benzema and Mendy to recover on time for the game.
- Dani Alves banned for two games.
- Carvalho puts the cherry on top in Betis' win over Rayo.
'Barca's signings plan'
- Full back - Azpilicueta. Centre back - Christensen. Left-back - Gaya. Midfielder - Brozovic.
- The Blaugrana working to bring in Haaland in the summer plus Azpilicueta, Christensen, Gaya and Brozovic.
- Dani Alves banned for two games for his red card.
- Borja Iglesias and Carvalho take Betis close to the final.
- Benzema will be a doubt for PSG.