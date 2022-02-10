Spanish papers: Barcelona eye Erling Haaland deal as Real Madrid sweat on Karim Benzema

Here are the Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Wanted enemies'
  • PSG-Real Madrid: Joined through numerous links.
  • Both teams share things. The disease of Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and his return to the Bernabeu, Keylor and Di Maria make history, Messi and Neymar lash Real Madrid.
  • Atletico sporting chief Berta eyes Matty Cash.
  • Betis take a big step towards the final.
  • A new cup challenge for San Mames.
'Gala in Paris'
  • Ancelotti could play his best XI against PSG on Tuesday.
  • Benzema and Mendy to recover on time for the game.
  • Dani Alves banned for two games.
  • Carvalho puts the cherry on top in Betis' win over Rayo.
'Barca's signings plan'
  • Full back - Azpilicueta. Centre back - Christensen. Left-back - Gaya. Midfielder - Brozovic.
  • The Blaugrana working to bring in Haaland in the summer plus Azpilicueta, Christensen, Gaya and Brozovic.
  • Dani Alves banned for two games for his red card.
  • Borja Iglesias and Carvalho take Betis close to the final.
  • Benzema will be a doubt for PSG.
