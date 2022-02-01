Spanish papers: Barcelona snap up Aubameyang as Dembélé stays put

Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'I have a lot of love for Real Madrid'
  • Endrick: 'Vinicius helps a lot. I really appreciate the shirt he gave me. I identify with Mbappe, with his characteristics.'
  • Aubameyang, the final shock.
  • Bryan Gil, Lo Celso, Reinildo move on the final day.
  • Aubameyang arrives and Dembélé stays. The  Gabon international signs until 2023.
  • Atletico Madrid welcome Reinildo.
  • Two return as Bryan Gil joins Valencia on loan and Lo Celso joins Villarreal on loan.
 
'Aubameyang Blaugrana'
  • Dembélé stays.
  • Arsenal allow Aubameyang to leave for free and he arrives at Barca to sign on a year-and-a-half.
  • PSG, Chelsea and Tottenham negotiate with Dembélé but without an exit.
