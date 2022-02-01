Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'I have a lot of love for Real Madrid'
- Endrick: 'Vinicius helps a lot. I really appreciate the shirt he gave me. I identify with Mbappe, with his characteristics.'
- Aubameyang, the final shock.
- Bryan Gil, Lo Celso, Reinildo move on the final day.
- Aubameyang arrives and Dembélé stays. The Gabon international signs until 2023.
- Atletico Madrid welcome Reinildo.
- Two return as Bryan Gil joins Valencia on loan and Lo Celso joins Villarreal on loan.