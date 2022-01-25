Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Ramos arrives fully grown' He arrives against Real Madrid with a good feeling after his first PSG goal.

Pochettino: "It's the best moment to arrive in this form".

Virginia Torrecilla: "I worked a lot to be the footballer I was."

Only in Italy is there less football than Spain.

'Operation San Mames' Vinicius, Casemiro, Militao and Rodrygo will arrive on the eve of the Copa clash on a private flight from Brazil.

Benzema is not ruled out.

Reinildo will arrive in Madrid to sign a contract ahead of the summer with Atletico.

The club tell Ansu Fati he needs an operation but he doesn't want one.