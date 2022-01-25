Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Ramos arrives fully grown'
- He arrives against Real Madrid with a good feeling after his first PSG goal.
- Pochettino: "It's the best moment to arrive in this form".
- Virginia Torrecilla: "I worked a lot to be the footballer I was."
- Only in Italy is there less football than Spain.
'Operation San Mames'
- Vinicius, Casemiro, Militao and Rodrygo will arrive on the eve of the Copa clash on a private flight from Brazil.
- Benzema is not ruled out.
- Reinildo will arrive in Madrid to sign a contract ahead of the summer with Atletico.
- The club tell Ansu Fati he needs an operation but he doesn't want one.
'Dinner between friends'
- Xavi, Messi, Busquets and Alba. The veterans and their partners meet in Barcelona for dinner to celebrate the birthday of Xavi.
- Tagliafico - Crazy to come. Barca suggest a loan move to Ajax with the option of buying at the end of the season.
- Ansu prefers to avoid an operation.