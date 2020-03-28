Today’s Papers: Saturday March 28 2020

Saturday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!

COVID 19: This is how a country sews - Spanish Olympian Iker Martinez calls on people to make masks to support the health care system in the fight against the virus. ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Madrid apply for ERTE status, to ease the financial burden during the Covid 19 suspension.

COVID 19: FC ERTE - Atletico Madrid announce they will be make temporary terminations of employment due to the outbreak, with Espanyol set to present a similar application, but just for their first team squad. COVID 19: FC ERTE - Barcelona have reached a compromise deal withe their players, but Real Madrid have no plans to change yet.