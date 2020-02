By feargal

Saturday February 29 2020 Front Page Headlines Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID/BARCELONA: Chapter 41 - Ramos v Messi in the Clasico of El Clasicos, the two have played against each more than other two players in the history of the fixture.

REAL MADRID/BARCELONA: Who pulls first? Real Madrid and Barcelona face each other as El Clasico record, of 72 wins each.