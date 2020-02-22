Saturday 22 February

Saturday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID/BARCELONA: Who will be the leader for El Clasico? Real Madrid will be under pressure to win against Levante, if Barcelona win at home to Eibar. REAL MADRID/BARCELONA: Eden Hazard returns for Real Madrid, with Gareth Bale and Rodrygo Goes ruled out, as Lionel Messi faces his 'favourite' opponent, with 15 goals against Eibar.

REAL MADRID: Zidane 'I always want Ramos with me' - Zidane backs Ramos to sign a new contract, despite the club delaying on a deal.