Saturday 20 March 2020

Saturday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

LA LIGA: A Mini-Season looks necessary - Unai Emery, Gregorio Manzano and Javi Gracia agree all agree La Liga is unlikely to start again for another two weeks, to allow players to return to training.

BARCELONA: Fallen Angel - Ronaldinho turns 40 today, inside a Paraguayan jail, as he faces a host of charges ¡n his native Brazil. REAL MADRID: Fabio Capello insists Real Madrid must sign a 'difference maker' this summer.