Saturday 19 April 2020

Saturday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

REAL MADRID - CUT PRICE SALES - Zinedine Zidane could have 36 first team players for the 2020-21 campaign including return loan players, with few currently willing to leave.

LA LIGA - PANDEMIC TRAINING - Torres, Eto'o, Marquez, Ibagaza, Arbeloa, Sergio Garcia, Catanha... Former La Liga stars communicate via video-conference as coronavirus disrupts their coaching course.