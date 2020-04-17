Saturday 19 April 2020

Saturday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
REAL MADRID - CUT PRICE SALES - Zinedine Zidane could have 36 first team players for the 2020-21 campaign including return loan players, with few currently willing to leave.
LA LIGA - PANDEMIC TRAINING - Torres, Eto'o, Marquez, Ibagaza, Arbeloa, Sergio Garcia, Catanha... Former La Liga stars communicate via video-conference as coronavirus disrupts their coaching course.
BARCELONA - NO TO €111M -Barcelona will not pay Lautaro Martinez's €111M release clause due to financial issues relating to coronavirus. La Blaugrana will instead offer a player plus cash deal to Inter Milan. BARCELONA - Quique Setien will sell Brazilian goal keeper Neto, with youth team prospect Iñaki Peña stepping up as Marc Ter Stegen's deputy. REAL MADRID - Zinedine Zidane will prioritise a new central defender this summer, with Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt and Dayot Upamecano.