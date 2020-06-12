Saturday 13 June 2020

Saturday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!

REAL MADRID: The Magic Triangle - Zinedine Zidane is boosted by a fully fit squad for their wekeend clash against Eibar, with Isco, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard all set to start.

REAL MADRID: ZIDANE REACHES 200 - The French coach will take charge of his 200th game as Real Madrid boss in their weekend clash with Eibar. The former Juventus star has won 10 major titles as Los Blancos manager, with 131 wins, 42 draws and 26 losses.