Saturday 11 April 2020

BARCELONA: Messi is 'threatened' in European Golden Boot race, with Lazio's Ciro Immobile eight goals ahead, due to Messi's early season injury. REAL MADRID: The Real Star - Martin Odegaard has exploded at Real Sociedad this season, after being played in his preferred position in central midfield, five years after his arrival as a child prodigy at Real Madrid.

BARCELONA: ON FIRE - The crisis in Barcelona sharpens as as outgoing director Emili Rousad accusing someone at the club of having their 'hand in the till', and the club threaten to sue. REAL MADRID: Zidane's Homework - The Real Madrid manager must make a decision on moves for Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Eduardo Camavinga, as well as the futures of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale before the start of 2020-21.