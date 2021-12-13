Here are your Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Unstoppable'
- Real Madrid continue plugged in and move eight clear of Sevilla, nine of Betis, 13 of Atletico and Real Sociedad and 18 of Barca.
- Lethal connection of Vinicius and Benzema in the decisive victory.
- Asensio scores again.
- The rivals stalking Madrid, Atletico and Villarreal in the Champions League draw.
- Barcelona can't exit the hole.
'Unstoppable'
- The most solid Madrid stand out in the title after winning the derby.
- Benzema and Asensio score with assists from Vinicius.
- Modric and Courtois stop Atleti.
- Tough rivals awaits Madrid, Atletico and Villarreal.
'The old era'
- Barcelona fail to leave with the win after leading the final minutes 2-1 and they still don't know how to close out games.
- Umtiti and Luuk start, goals from youngsters Nico and the brilliant Abde, Dembélé leaves with an injury.
- Real Madrid leave the derby as the leader. They go eight points clear of Sevilla and 13 of Atleti with goals from Benzema and Asensio.