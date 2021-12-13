Here are your Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Real Madrid continue plugged in and move eight clear of Sevilla, nine of Betis, 13 of Atletico and Real Sociedad and 18 of Barca.

Lethal connection of Vinicius and Benzema in the decisive victory.

Asensio scores again.

The rivals stalking Madrid, Atletico and Villarreal in the Champions League draw.

Barcelona can't exit the hole. 'Unstoppable'

The most solid Madrid stand out in the title after winning the derby.

Benzema and Asensio score with assists from Vinicius.

Modric and Courtois stop Atleti.

Tough rivals awaits Madrid, Atletico and Villarreal. 'Unstoppable'