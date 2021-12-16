Here are all the Spanish football front pages for December 16, including Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'The eternal trident'
- Modric, Kroos and Casemiro pass the test of time.
- They have been the Real Madrid backbone since 2015 but they remain central players in today's team.
- They could also be the near future.
- Kun's tearful goodbye.
- Heart problems force him to retire at 33. He only played 165 minutes for Barca.
- Five Primera teams progress in the Copa del Rey but Sevilla suffer through penalties.
'Real Madrid and PSG fight for Rudiger'
- The German asks his agents to prioritise the Los Blancos offer.
- But PSG chief Leonardo has met with his agent.
- Modric and Marcelo test positive for covid and are out until 2022.
- Aguero: I would have liked to have been here longer, but the medical advice advice against it.
- An emotional Aguero retires from football at 33 'with his head held high'.
- Sevilla pass through on penalties against Andratx. Rayo, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Elche also progress.
'Kun laude'
- Aguero announces his retirement at 33 with tears due to heart problems.
- He leaves behind a career with 427 goals and 21 titles: "It's hard but health comes first."
- Alarm for Real Madrid with Modric and Marcelo test positive for covid.
- Newcastle offer 35million for Trippier ahead of January.