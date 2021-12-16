Spanish papers: Real Madrid battle for Rudiger as tearful Aguero says goodbye

Here are all the Spanish football front pages for December 16, including Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'The eternal trident'
  • Modric, Kroos and Casemiro pass the test of time.
  • They have been the Real Madrid backbone since 2015 but they remain central players in today's team.
  • They could also be the near future.
  • Kun's tearful goodbye.
  • Heart problems force him to retire at 33. He only played 165 minutes for Barca.
  • Five Primera teams progress in the Copa del Rey but Sevilla suffer through penalties.
'Real Madrid and PSG fight for Rudiger'
  • The German asks his agents to prioritise the Los Blancos offer.
  • But PSG chief Leonardo has met with his agent.
  • Modric and Marcelo test positive for covid and are out until 2022.
  • Aguero: I would have liked to have been here longer, but the medical advice advice against it.
  • An emotional Aguero retires from football at 33 'with his head held high'.
  • Sevilla pass through on penalties against Andratx. Rayo, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Elche also progress.
'Kun laude'
  • Aguero announces his retirement at 33 with tears due to heart problems.
  • He leaves behind a career with 427 goals and 21 titles: "It's hard but health comes first."
  • Alarm for Real Madrid with Modric and Marcelo test positive for covid.
  • Newcastle offer 35million for Trippier ahead of January.
