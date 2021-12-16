Here are all the Spanish football front pages for December 16, including Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Modric, Kroos and Casemiro pass the test of time.

They have been the Real Madrid backbone since 2015 but they remain central players in today's team.

They could also be the near future.

Kun's tearful goodbye.

Heart problems force him to retire at 33. He only played 165 minutes for Barca.

Five Primera teams progress in the Copa del Rey but Sevilla suffer through penalties. 'The eternal trident'

The German asks his agents to prioritise the Los Blancos offer.

But PSG chief Leonardo has met with his agent.

Modric and Marcelo test positive for covid and are out until 2022.

Aguero: I would have liked to have been here longer, but the medical advice advice against it.

An emotional Aguero retires from football at 33 'with his head held high'.

Sevilla pass through on penalties against Andratx. Rayo, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Elche also progress. 'Real Madrid and PSG fight for Rudiger'