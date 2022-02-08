Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Madrid already look to Paris' Seven days from the PSG game, Real Madrid concentrate on getting Benzema, Mendy and the best version of Vinicius back.

Messi is already fit and will be the biggest boost for PSG.

Fede Valverde in contention after a fine performance against Granada.

Spain and Portugal the only European option for 2030 World Cup.

Athletic Club improve their form and move towards Europe.

'He wants a party in peace' Mbappe wants no fuss ahead of knockout clash with Real Madrid to avoid any criticism from PSG fans.

Wass out for two months with ligament injury.

Xavi protects Dembélé.

Iberian World Cup option grows as United Kingdom and Ireland drop out.