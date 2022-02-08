Real Madrid set eyes on PSG clash as Lionel Messi returns

Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Madrid already look to Paris'
  • Seven days from the PSG game, Real Madrid concentrate on getting Benzema, Mendy and the best version of Vinicius back.
  • Messi is already fit and will be the biggest boost for PSG.
  • Fede Valverde in contention after a fine performance against Granada.
  • Spain and Portugal the only European option for 2030 World Cup.
  • Athletic Club improve their form and move towards Europe.
'He wants a party in peace'
  • Mbappe wants no fuss ahead of knockout clash with Real Madrid to avoid any criticism from PSG fans.
  • Wass out for two months with ligament injury.
  • Xavi protects Dembélé.
  • Iberian World Cup option grows as United Kingdom and Ireland drop out.
'Adama power Blaugrana'
  • The youth product who dazzled against Atletico refused a big offer from Tottenham to return to live at home with his parents.
  • Messi returns to shine ahead of Madrid.
  • Athletic 2-1 Espanyol.
  • Deal with Spotify for 280million for three years.
