Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Madrid already look to Paris'
- Seven days from the PSG game, Real Madrid concentrate on getting Benzema, Mendy and the best version of Vinicius back.
- Messi is already fit and will be the biggest boost for PSG.
- Fede Valverde in contention after a fine performance against Granada.
- Spain and Portugal the only European option for 2030 World Cup.
- Athletic Club improve their form and move towards Europe.
'He wants a party in peace'
- Mbappe wants no fuss ahead of knockout clash with Real Madrid to avoid any criticism from PSG fans.
- Wass out for two months with ligament injury.
- Xavi protects Dembélé.
- Iberian World Cup option grows as United Kingdom and Ireland drop out.