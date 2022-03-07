Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.
'They dream of their first great night'
- Real Madrid eye a new feat with the Vinicius generation.
- PSG are disconnected from Ligue 1, focussed on the Champions League.
- Joao Felix puts Atletico in the Champions League spots.
- Barca don't fail at Elche.
- Chaos and violence in Mexico.
'They believe and doubt'
- Madrid and PSG arrive in opposite dynamics for Wednesday's Champions League game.
- Los Blancos have won three games since their defeat in Paris.
- PSG have lost two of their last three games.
- VAR rescues Barca against Elche.
- The law of Joao. The Portuguese scores a brace against Betis to put Atleti into the Champions League spots.