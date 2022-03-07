Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.

'They dream of their first great night' Real Madrid eye a new feat with the Vinicius generation.

PSG are disconnected from Ligue 1, focussed on the Champions League.

Joao Felix puts Atletico in the Champions League spots.

Barca don't fail at Elche.

Chaos and violence in Mexico.

'They believe and doubt' Madrid and PSG arrive in opposite dynamics for Wednesday's Champions League game.

Los Blancos have won three games since their defeat in Paris.

PSG have lost two of their last three games.

VAR rescues Barca against Elche.

The law of Joao. The Portuguese scores a brace against Betis to put Atleti into the Champions League spots.