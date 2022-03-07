Spanish papers: Real Madrid in full throttle for PSG clash as Barcelona secure controversial win

Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English.

'They dream of their first great night'
  • Real Madrid eye a new feat with the Vinicius generation.
  • PSG are disconnected from Ligue 1, focussed on the Champions League.
  • Joao Felix puts Atletico in the Champions League spots.
  • Barca don't fail at Elche.
  • Chaos and violence in Mexico.
'They believe and doubt'
  • Madrid and PSG arrive in opposite dynamics for Wednesday's Champions League game.
  • Los Blancos have won three games since their defeat in Paris.
  • PSG have lost two of their last three games.
  • VAR rescues Barca against Elche.
  • The law of Joao. The Portuguese scores a brace against Betis to put Atleti into the Champions League spots.
'Comeback'
  • Barca manage a complicated victory, they are already third in the table.
  • A goal from Ferran and a penalty from Memphis secures the comeback from 1-0 down.
  • Atletico Madrid resurrected against a direct rival.
  • Barbarism as fans clash in Mexico.
