Real Madrid prepare for Athletic Club clash as Barcelona issue ultimatum to Ousmane Dembele

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Vinicius against the world
  • He'll play against Athletic, La Real and Inter in one week
  • Madrid keen to make the most of his hot form
  • Ancelotti able to welcome back Hazard and Valverde
  • Marcelino praises Vinicius
  • All the Primera sides win in the Copa del Rey
  • La Roja beat Scotland 8-0
A wall against the leader
  • Madrid host Simon's Athletic, who have the best defence
  • Marcelino would have given the Ballon d'Or to Benzema
  • Eto'o believes Mbappe can win the Ballon d'Or one day
  • La Roja beat Scotland 8-0 and Putellas scores
Dembele's ultimatum
  • Barcelona has given him 15 days to decide his future
  • They've made a proposal for him to renew with the club
  • Barcelona and City discuss move for Ferran
  • Madrid play Athletic with hopes of extending lead
