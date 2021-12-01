Real Madrid prepare for Athletic Club clash as Barcelona issue ultimatum to Ousmane Dembele

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Vinicius against the world
- He'll play against Athletic, La Real and Inter in one week
- Madrid keen to make the most of his hot form
- Ancelotti able to welcome back Hazard and Valverde
- Marcelino praises Vinicius
- All the Primera sides win in the Copa del Rey
- La Roja beat Scotland 8-0
A wall against the leader
- Madrid host Simon's Athletic, who have the best defence
- Marcelino would have given the Ballon d'Or to Benzema
- Eto'o believes Mbappe can win the Ballon d'Or one day
- Barcelona will play Bayern without fans
- La Roja beat Scotland 8-0 and Putellas scores