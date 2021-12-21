Real Madrid still looking good for Kylian Mbappe as Barcelona prepare for another final

A look at all the latest Spanish football front pages, including Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Mbappe looks good'
  • Davit Bettoni, Zidane's number two, speaks about the future of Mbappe.
  • Bettoni: The best players have to play for Madrid. Benzema, Vinicius and Mbappe in the front three is a dream. The critics? I think the club could have helped a bit more.
  • Sevilla fight for La Liga and Barca fight for the Champions League.
 
'Haaland ultimatum'
  • Dortmund ask for a meeting with Haaland to decide his future.
  • They will try to convince him to stay for a year and delay a meeting with Real Madrid.
  • Levante 3-4 Valencia
  • FIFA presents its World Cup project and says it has backing from 165 nations but UEFA and CONMEBOL are against it.
'Another final'
  • Barcelona face Sevilla looking for a win to close in on a Champions League spot.
  • Xavi gets Pique back.
  • Lopetegui: It's one of the best Barca's for a long time.
  • Barcelona confident of Dembélé contract before the end of the year.
 
