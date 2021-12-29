Spanish papers: Real Madrid eye Erling Haaland as La Liga rocked by positive tests

A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'To both'
  • Madrid see it possible to sign Mbappe and Haaland.
  • 'All the money to the strikers,' it's said in meetings in the club.
  • Moderate optimism to reinvent the market.
  • Ferran signs for Barcelona.
  • Torres has a release clause of 1billion.
'I am completing a dream'
  • Militao speaks to AS in the best moment of his career. 'Ancelotti has been important for me. I hope that 2022 brings titles."
  • Mbappe: 'Madrid in January? Not in January.'
  • Ferran Torres until 2027. Torres arrives for 55 million plus 10 million in variables.
  • He will be presented on Monday.
  • Rayo Vallecano have 17 positives ahead of Atletico Madrid clash.
'Signed'
  • Ferran belongs to Barca for 55million plus variables and with a 1billion release clause.
  • He will be presented on Monday and could make his debut in Saudi Arabia on January 3.
  • More than 200 covid cases across Primera and Segunda.
  • New restrictions on capacities could be announced today.
  • Jordi Alba and Balde give positives at Barca.
