A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'To both' Madrid see it possible to sign Mbappe and Haaland.

'All the money to the strikers,' it's said in meetings in the club.

Moderate optimism to reinvent the market.

Ferran signs for Barcelona.

Torres has a release clause of 1billion.

'I am completing a dream' Militao speaks to AS in the best moment of his career. 'Ancelotti has been important for me. I hope that 2022 brings titles."

Mbappe: 'Madrid in January? Not in January.'

Ferran Torres until 2027. Torres arrives for 55 million plus 10 million in variables.

He will be presented on Monday.

Rayo Vallecano have 17 positives ahead of Atletico Madrid clash.