A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'To both'
- Madrid see it possible to sign Mbappe and Haaland.
- 'All the money to the strikers,' it's said in meetings in the club.
- Moderate optimism to reinvent the market.
- Ferran signs for Barcelona.
- Torres has a release clause of 1billion.
'I am completing a dream'
- Militao speaks to AS in the best moment of his career. 'Ancelotti has been important for me. I hope that 2022 brings titles."
- Mbappe: 'Madrid in January? Not in January.'
- Ferran Torres until 2027. Torres arrives for 55 million plus 10 million in variables.
- He will be presented on Monday.
- Rayo Vallecano have 17 positives ahead of Atletico Madrid clash.
'Signed'
- Ferran belongs to Barca for 55million plus variables and with a 1billion release clause.
- He will be presented on Monday and could make his debut in Saudi Arabia on January 3.
- More than 200 covid cases across Primera and Segunda.
- New restrictions on capacities could be announced today.
- Jordi Alba and Balde give positives at Barca.