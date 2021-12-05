Real Madrid extend lead at the top of La Liga as Real Betis beat Barcelona

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
La Liga belongs to Vinicius
- He scored his tenth goal of the season
- The 2-0 win kept Madrid clear at the top of the table
- Jovic also scored
- Benzema missed the game through injury
- Militao was superb
- La Real had no chances
- The Juanmi effect gives Xavi his first defeat
- Kubo fires Mallorca to victory at Atletico
- Sevilla beat Villarreal
Madrid rampage through La Liga
- Madrid win in magical night that sees them extend their lead
- They're ten points from Atletico and 16 from Barcelona
- Jovic is the hero after Benzema's injury
- Juanmi's goal gives Xavi his first defeat as Barcelona coach
- Kubo shoots down Atletico
Xavi's Barcelona train grinds to a halt
- Betis beat Barcelona to interrupt their climbing of the table
- Barcelona couldn't score and need to improve before Bayern
- Gavi sent to hospital after concussion
- Camp Nou celebrates Pedri and Putellas
- Messi with his seven Ballon d'Or awards
- Madrid beat La Real but lose Benzema
- Atletico lose to Mallorca
- Rayo play Espanyol