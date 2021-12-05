Real Madrid extend lead at the top of La Liga as Real Betis beat Barcelona

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

La Liga belongs to Vinicius
  • He scored his tenth goal of the season
  • The 2-0 win kept Madrid clear at the top of the table
  • Jovic also scored
  • Benzema missed the game through injury
  • Militao was superb
  • La Real had no chances
  • The Juanmi effect gives Xavi his first defeat
  • Kubo fires Mallorca to victory at Atletico
  • Sevilla beat Villarreal
Madrid rampage through La Liga
  • Madrid win in magical night that sees them extend their lead
  • They're ten points from Atletico and 16 from Barcelona
  • Jovic is the hero after Benzema's injury
  • Juanmi's goal gives Xavi his first defeat as Barcelona coach
  • Kubo shoots down Atletico
Xavi's Barcelona train grinds to a halt
  • Betis beat Barcelona to interrupt their climbing of the table
  • Barcelona couldn't score and need to improve before Bayern
  • Gavi sent to hospital after concussion
  • Camp Nou celebrates Pedri and Putellas
  • Messi with his seven Ballon d'Or awards
  • Madrid beat La Real but lose Benzema
  • Atletico lose to Mallorca
  • Rayo play Espanyol
