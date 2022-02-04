A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Final roar' A goal from Berenguer in the 89th minute knocks out Real Madrid.

Ancelotti starts Vinicius and Rodrygo after they had played for Brazil on Wednesday.

Real Betis see of La Real in goal fest.

'Lions for something' Athletic see off a poor Real Madrid side who were only good at the back.

The game is decided by a Berengeur goal in the 89th minute.

Ancelotti: "We are hurt, but I don't think the defeat has consequences."

Aubameyang:" I have come to Barca to kill."

Betis reach the semi-finals thanks to goals from Willian Jose, Juanmi and Aitor Ruibal.