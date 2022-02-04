A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Final roar'
- A goal from Berenguer in the 89th minute knocks out Real Madrid.
- Ancelotti starts Vinicius and Rodrygo after they had played for Brazil on Wednesday.
- Real Betis see of La Real in goal fest.
'Lions for something'
- Athletic see off a poor Real Madrid side who were only good at the back.
- The game is decided by a Berengeur goal in the 89th minute.
- Ancelotti: "We are hurt, but I don't think the defeat has consequences."
- Aubameyang:" I have come to Barca to kill."
- Betis reach the semi-finals thanks to goals from Willian Jose, Juanmi and Aitor Ruibal.
'A dream'
- Auba: "It's the opportunity of my life. I want to help with goals."
- KO for the Whites at San Mames.
- A great goal from Berengeur in the 89th minute sees Athletic Club through and Real Madrid haven't lifted the trophy since 2014.
- Egypt reach the final after Mo Salah scores in penalty shootout.