Here are the Spanish football front pages for Tuesday, February 22 from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
'The trainer abused us'
- Nell and Sofia were abused by their coaches as minors. Marca interview them.
- Submarino prepare for a Champions League classic with Juventus.
- Madrid don't put any rush on Mbappe.
- Correa: We know who Ronaldo is and he has already done a lot of damage to us.
'A boiler awaits PSG'
- Madrid work to increase the attendance for the visit of the French club. The aim is for between 62,000 and 65,000.
- Savic: We will continue with Simeone to the death.
- Emery: Juventus are favourites but our fans show how proud they are of the team.