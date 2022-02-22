Here are the Spanish football front pages for Tuesday, February 22 from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

'The trainer abused us' Nell and Sofia were abused by their coaches as minors. Marca interview them.

Submarino prepare for a Champions League classic with Juventus.

Madrid don't put any rush on Mbappe.

Correa: We know who Ronaldo is and he has already done a lot of damage to us.

'A boiler awaits PSG' Madrid work to increase the attendance for the visit of the French club. The aim is for between 62,000 and 65,000.

Savic: We will continue with Simeone to the death.

Emery: Juventus are favourites but our fans show how proud they are of the team.