Spanish papers: Real Madrid slip up as Barcelona members vote in favour of new stadium project

A look at all the Spanish football front pages, including Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Jam'
  • Real Madrid unable to break the deadlock against Cadiz.
  • The run of 10 straight wins ends.
  • Casemiro will miss the trip to San Mames because of suspension.
  • Sevilla now six points behind with a game in hand.
  • Barcelona vote 'yes' to new 1.5billion euro stadium project.
  • Athletic Club complete comeback after eight games without a win.
  • Jorge Molina scored a hat-trick at 39.
'Real Madrid tangle'
  • Ancelotti's team crash against the Cadiz wall.
  • Hazard plays the whole game and gives a good feeling in the second half.
  • Laporta goes forward with Espai Barca as 87% of members vote in favour
  • Atletico sound the alarm with 15 points less than last season.
  • Jorge Molina scores the oldest hat-trick.
'Yes'
  • The members give approval to search for 1.5billion euros of finance for Espai Barca project.
  • Around 44% of socios take part in the vote with more than 87% voting in favour.
  • Xavi wants Ferran Torres and Edinson Cavani sooner.
  • La Liga opens with Real Madrid draw.
