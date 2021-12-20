A look at all the Spanish football front pages, including Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Jam' Real Madrid unable to break the deadlock against Cadiz.

The run of 10 straight wins ends.

Casemiro will miss the trip to San Mames because of suspension.

Sevilla now six points behind with a game in hand.

Barcelona vote 'yes' to new 1.5billion euro stadium project.

Athletic Club complete comeback after eight games without a win.

Jorge Molina scored a hat-trick at 39.

'Real Madrid tangle' Ancelotti's team crash against the Cadiz wall.

Hazard plays the whole game and gives a good feeling in the second half.

Laporta goes forward with Espai Barca as 87% of members vote in favour

Atletico sound the alarm with 15 points less than last season.

Jorge Molina scores the oldest hat-trick.