A look at all the Spanish football front pages, including Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Jam'
- Real Madrid unable to break the deadlock against Cadiz.
- The run of 10 straight wins ends.
- Casemiro will miss the trip to San Mames because of suspension.
- Sevilla now six points behind with a game in hand.
- Barcelona vote 'yes' to new 1.5billion euro stadium project.
- Athletic Club complete comeback after eight games without a win.
- Jorge Molina scored a hat-trick at 39.
'Real Madrid tangle'
- Ancelotti's team crash against the Cadiz wall.
- Hazard plays the whole game and gives a good feeling in the second half.
- Laporta goes forward with Espai Barca as 87% of members vote in favour
- Atletico sound the alarm with 15 points less than last season.
- Jorge Molina scores the oldest hat-trick.