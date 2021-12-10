Real Madrid launch Antonio Rudiger offensive as Xavi Hernandez left furious

A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Final offence for Rudiger'
  • He still hasn't renewed with Chelsea, and he can negotiate from January.
  • The priority of Real madrid is to agree a deal soon.
  • Raiola, agent of Haaland, says: 'He knows clearly where he should go'.
  • Joao Felix will stay with Atleti beyond January and is already concentrated on El Derbí.
  • Villarreal the third (Spanish team) in the Round of 16.
  • Oyarzabal secures passage.
  • Rotations and defeat for Betis.
'Total collapse'
  • Xavi announced an impossible because of cash and time.
  • Barca already want to get rid of Dest.
  • Ter Stegen and de Jong for sale.
  • The offer of Dembélé will not rise.
  • Memphis breaks for a month.
  • Danjuma earns the Round of 16.
  • La Real wake up on time and qualify.
'Xavi explodes'
  • Monumental anger from the Barcelona boss after the resignation from some players during their knockout.
  • There were strong words, hoping they compete better and they will need a lot of work to recover.
  • Barca could play Ranger, Napoli, Lazio, Olympiacos, Dynamo Zagreb or Braga in the Europa League.
  • El Submarino in the Champions League Round of 16.
  • Oyarzabal and La Real don't fail.
