A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

He still hasn't renewed with Chelsea, and he can negotiate from January.

The priority of Real madrid is to agree a deal soon.

Raiola, agent of Haaland, says: 'He knows clearly where he should go'.

Joao Felix will stay with Atleti beyond January and is already concentrated on El Derbí.

Villarreal the third (Spanish team) in the Round of 16.

Oyarzabal secures passage.

Rotations and defeat for Betis. 'Final offence for Rudiger'

Xavi announced an impossible because of cash and time.

Barca already want to get rid of Dest.

Ter Stegen and de Jong for sale.

The offer of Dembélé will not rise.

Memphis breaks for a month.

Danjuma earns the Round of 16.

La Real wake up on time and qualify. 'Total collapse'