A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Final offence for Rudiger'
- He still hasn't renewed with Chelsea, and he can negotiate from January.
- The priority of Real madrid is to agree a deal soon.
- Raiola, agent of Haaland, says: 'He knows clearly where he should go'.
- Joao Felix will stay with Atleti beyond January and is already concentrated on El Derbí.
- Villarreal the third (Spanish team) in the Round of 16.
- Oyarzabal secures passage.
- Rotations and defeat for Betis.
'Total collapse'
- Xavi announced an impossible because of cash and time.
- Barca already want to get rid of Dest.
- Ter Stegen and de Jong for sale.
- The offer of Dembélé will not rise.
- Memphis breaks for a month.
- Danjuma earns the Round of 16.
- La Real wake up on time and qualify.
'Xavi explodes'
- Monumental anger from the Barcelona boss after the resignation from some players during their knockout.
- There were strong words, hoping they compete better and they will need a lot of work to recover.
- Barca could play Ranger, Napoli, Lazio, Olympiacos, Dynamo Zagreb or Braga in the Europa League.
- El Submarino in the Champions League Round of 16.
- Oyarzabal and La Real don't fail.