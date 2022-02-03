A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Fourth assault'
- Athletic and Madrid to go head-to-head again, this time in the Copa del Rey.
- The two teams have already played three times, twice in La Liga and the other time in the Spanish Super Cup.
- Rayo reach the semi-finals for the first time in 40 years.
- Hugo Duro sends Valencia through.
'Adrenaline in the cathedral'
- Benzema could miss out. Muniain returns for Athletic Club.
- The Brazilians arrive on time for Real Madrid.
- Rayo celebrate in Vallecas after Copa win.
- Huge Duro sets Mestalla on fire with winning goal.
- Joan Laporta leaves Ousmane Dembélé decision up to Xavi Hernandez.
'More muscle'
- Adama presented, Aubameyang signed.
- Traore wants to give excitement after arriving on loan deal until the end of the season.
- Emerick signs until 2025 with the agreement of an option to leave in 2023. His release clause is 100 million.
- Laporta over Dembélé: Xavi will decide everything.
- Dani Alves not registered in the Europa League.
- Rayo Vallecano and Valencia are already in the semi-finals.