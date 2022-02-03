Spanish papers: Rayo Vallecano make history as Barcelona welcome new signings

A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Fourth assault'
  • Athletic and Madrid to go head-to-head again, this time in the Copa del Rey.
  • The two teams have already played three times, twice in La Liga and the other time in the Spanish Super Cup.
  • Rayo reach the semi-finals for the first time in 40 years.
  • Hugo Duro sends Valencia through.
'Adrenaline in the cathedral' 
  • Benzema could miss out. Muniain returns for Athletic Club.
  • The Brazilians arrive on time for Real Madrid.
  • Rayo celebrate in Vallecas after Copa win.
  • Huge Duro sets Mestalla on fire with winning goal.
  • Joan Laporta leaves Ousmane Dembélé decision up to Xavi Hernandez.
'More muscle'
  • Adama presented, Aubameyang signed.
  • Traore wants to give excitement after arriving on loan deal until the end of the season.
  • Emerick signs until 2025 with the agreement of an option to leave in 2023. His release clause is 100 million.
  • Laporta over Dembélé: Xavi will decide everything.
  • Dani Alves not registered in the Europa League.
  • Rayo Vallecano and Valencia are already in the semi-finals.
Posted by