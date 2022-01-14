Spanish papers: Prince Williams sinks Atletico Madrid as Diego Simone admits issues

Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Nico Williams gobbles up Atleti'
  • The youth product of only 19 years of age came on in the 70th minute and changed the game.
  • The strategy condemned Simeone's men. Two corners cost Atletico Madrid. after Unai Simon's own goal.
  • Collado: Koeman took away my excitement to train.
'Prince Williams'
  • Nico gives the victory to Athletic in the 81st minute.
  • The Basques come back in four minutes and will defend the title against Real Madrid.
  • Simeone: We need to improve on our aggressiveness in the box.
  • Vinicius and Benzema have scored 38 goals between them, 58% of Real Madrid's goals.
'Killer Ansu'
  • Fati has scored eery 84 minutes, an average only Haaland and Lewandowski have bettered.
  • His return and that of Pedri gave Barcelona hope after the super Cup.
  • Already 50,000 tickets sold for El Clásico.
  • Comeback to the final. Athletic Club will defend the title after coming back in the semi-final thanks to two goals in the final minutes.
Posted by