Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'Nico Williams gobbles up Atleti' The youth product of only 19 years of age came on in the 70th minute and changed the game.

The strategy condemned Simeone's men. Two corners cost Atletico Madrid. after Unai Simon's own goal.

Collado: Koeman took away my excitement to train.

'Prince Williams' Nico gives the victory to Athletic in the 81st minute.

The Basques come back in four minutes and will defend the title against Real Madrid.

Simeone: We need to improve on our aggressiveness in the box.

Vinicius and Benzema have scored 38 goals between them, 58% of Real Madrid's goals.