Here are the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'Nico Williams gobbles up Atleti'
- The youth product of only 19 years of age came on in the 70th minute and changed the game.
- The strategy condemned Simeone's men. Two corners cost Atletico Madrid. after Unai Simon's own goal.
- Collado: Koeman took away my excitement to train.
'Prince Williams'
- Nico gives the victory to Athletic in the 81st minute.
- The Basques come back in four minutes and will defend the title against Real Madrid.
- Simeone: We need to improve on our aggressiveness in the box.
- Vinicius and Benzema have scored 38 goals between them, 58% of Real Madrid's goals.
'Killer Ansu'
- Fati has scored eery 84 minutes, an average only Haaland and Lewandowski have bettered.
- His return and that of Pedri gave Barcelona hope after the super Cup.
- Already 50,000 tickets sold for El Clásico.
