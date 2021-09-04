Primera Iberdrola kicks off, Spain face Georgia test and Griezmann’s contract details revealed

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

REAL MADRID: Start Big - La Primera Iberdrola increases it competitive level with improved sides this season and a clear title favourite.........Barcelona. The Catalan defending champions kicked off the 2021/22 season with a 5-0 win over Granadilla Tenerife with rivals Atletico Madrid hammering Rayo Vallecano.

SPAIN: Without a Net - Spain will be obliged to win against Georgia in Badajoz tonight as they look to plot a difficult course of qualification to the 2022 World Cup. Pablo Sarabia is in line to replace the injured Gerard Moreno in the only starting change with Luis Enrique full of confidence.